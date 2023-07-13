Father of 33-year-old woman, Winifred Boakye, allegedly murdered by her husband in the United States of America (USA) has shared heartbreaking details of circumstances leading to her death.

Distraught Rev. Dr. Fredua Agyemang Prempeh said his daughter was subjected to abuse in her marriage to suspect, 46-year-old Harrison Boakye.

The alleged culprit is said to have strangled his wife to death during an altercation and fled the scene.

Neighbours called the police but upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 33-year-old woman inside the house.

Despite the immediate efforts of the responding officers to save her life, their attempts proved unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple who got married in 2016 have two children, a three-year-old and eight months old baby.

Sharing the devastating news on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday, Rev. Dr. Agyemang Prempeh said his heart is broken.

According to him, all attempts to get his daughter out of the abusive marriage proved futile.

“I spoke to my daughter on Thursday to report the matter to the police only to be called on Saturday that he has been murdered by her husband,” he cried.

The man of God said he noticed things were not well in the marriage a year after the late Winifred joined her husband in US.

“Not all marriages are ordained by God so I wanted to dissolve the marriage but my daughter was blinded by love,” he bemoaned.

Rev. Dr. Agyemang Prempeh said after preliminary investigations, his son-in-law has been charged with first degree murder.

He used the opportunity to urge women in abusive marriage to flee to save their lives.