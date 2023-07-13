Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has told persons asking the Minority Caucus to stop boycotting parliament to also speak against the ‘persecution’ of their members, Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda.

According to him, such persons are biased in their call to the Minority.

“We have said that we will always assess our strategies moving forward. The persons who want to advise us should not be biased…let the kangaroo process stop, the persecution should stop,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

However, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rasheed Draman, suggested that a dialogue between the Minority and Majority Caucuses will help resolve the issue.

“Dialogue is the only option. They need to sit down and talk, that is what is done in a democracy,” he proposed.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has asked the Minority Caucus to present a written permission letter on days they go to court to solidarise with their colleagues standing trial.

Dr Forson announced the Caucus’ decision to boycott proceedings each time Mr Quayson is expected to appear before the court.

The Minority members have boycotted parliament twice and they have been marked absent in the register.

