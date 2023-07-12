Okaikoi Central Member of Parliament (MP), Patrick Boamah, has urged the Minority Caucus of parliament to reconsider its decision to boycott parliament to accompany Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson in court.

Citing that it was a good call to solidarise with their colleague, Mr Boamah indicated that their actions have affected parliamentary business.

“The Minority is exercising their rights under the laws to go and solidarise with our colleague Hon Quayson who was sworn in a week ago. I want to entreat the Minority to reconsider their decision because Hon Quayson is duly represented by very experienced lawyers who can fight his case for him.

“It is very important that we also get measured with what we do with regards to our responsibilities as Members of Parliament. And as duty demands of us, we ought to be in the chamber to represent the people who voted for us. Yes, you can show solidarity but you should not forget about your responsibility as Member of Parliament. So it’s a right, it’s a caucus decision, it’s a party decision I respect it but I’m entreating them that there ought to be a limit to what they do especially when we have business on the floor.”

The Minority had forewarned that the side will boycott parliamentary sitting anytime Mr Quayson is scheduled for court to show solidarity.

Mr Boamah, a Committee Chair was unable to present a report to the House due to the low turnout and its inconclusiveness.

Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.

His application for a stay of proceedings was dismissed by an Accra High court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata has announced the intention to file an application with the Court of Appeal, seeking a stay of proceedings.

Lawyers representing the embattled MP have submitted a request for the court to halt proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge’s decision to conduct the case on a daily basis.

ALSO READ: