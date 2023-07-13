Two passengers are seriously injured while 55 others managed to escape unscathed in a gory accident on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Police sources say the accident involved three cars travelling from Ho to Ivory Coast.

The vehicles are a Youton Bus with the registration number AS- 850-21, an articulated car with a foreign registration number 349 HF 01 and Hunda CR-V with the registration GW-970-20.

Speaking to Adom News, driver of the Honda CR-V, James Nii Ayi, revealed that the articulated car made a wrong overtaking which resulted in the accident.

Mr Ayi said the Youton bus travelling directly behind him hit the backside of his car after he was slowing down to avoid collision.

In a matter of luck, he said they managed to maneuver out of the way, yet his wife and one other person in the Youton bus sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the bus, Elizabeth Nunekpeku, revealed they were all asleep when the incident happened.

READ ALSO