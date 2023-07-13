In a show of appreciation, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Upper Denkyira East has praised Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, a prominent anchor on Adom FM/TV, for her efforts in assisting young girls within the municipality to overcome period poverty.

This commendation follows the generous donation of sanitary pads by Anokyewaaba’s philanthropic organization, the Anoba Foundation.

Through a project titled “The Sanitary Project,” the foundation successfully raised funds from compassionate Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

The aim was to purchase and distribute sanitary products to underprivileged girls residing in marginalized communities across the Central Region.

MCE Ebenezer Forson Appiah expressed his gratitude for this compassionate gesture and acknowledged the profound impact it will have on the lives of these young girls.

By providing them with sanitary pads, their ability to attend school regularly during their menstrual cycles will significantly improve.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Anoba Foundation for their invaluable contribution to schools in Upper Denkyira East. The distribution of these sanitary pads to the girls will be instrumental in positively transforming their lives,” stated MCE Appiah.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Upper Denkyira East, Hon. Ebenezer Forson Appiah receives the donations from Anokyewaaba

He further highlighted the challenges associated with menstruation and its complications, emphasizing how some parents struggle to afford sanitary pads.

Consequently, some girls are forced to miss school during their menstrual periods.

MCE Appiah firmly believed that the provision of sanitary pads would empower these girls to attend school without hindrance during that time of the month.

“The knowledge imparted to these girls will also encourage them to openly discuss menstrual hygiene matters with their parents and teachers,” added MCE Appiah.

The maiden edition of The Sanitary Project benefited a total of five schools: Amissah M.A Basic, Pokukrom M.A, Meretweso M.A, Asikuma M.A, and Kwameprekrom M.A Schools.

Anoba Foundation has plans to expand The Sanitary Project nationwide in the coming months, ensuring that more young girls across the country receive the support they need to overcome period poverty.

Below are photos of the donations: