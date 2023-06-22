The Speaker of Parliament is demanding the immediate removal of taxes on sanitary pads.

According to Alban Bagbin, menstrual cycle comes with its own complications, therefore, imposing taxes on sanitary pad is unacceptable.

“Why should we pass a law imposing a tax on sanitary pads? This is unconscionable, it is a cardinal sin.”

“The House should not have allowed it at all. You know the impact of that law on the human resource development of this country is immeasurable,” he said.

The Speaker’s comment follows an increase in calls on the government to remove the taxes on sanitary pads.

Earlier today, June 22, some protesters began picketing at Parliament to make similar demands.

On the back of this, the Speaker whilst addressing the House directed the minister under whose supervision the imposition of tax was implemented to review his budget before presenting it to Parliament.

“I have a copy of the petition and I have to take immediate action to prevent whatever the minister is proposing to be taken off,” he said.

There have been several calls by various stakeholders demanding the removal of taxes on sanitary pads.

Notable amongst them is Ama Pratt, leader of the group of protesters who petitioned Parliament to demand the removal of the taxes.

Speaking to JoyNews, she said the taxes on sanitary pads must be removed because it was a natural phenomenon and women and girls did not have a choice.

Juxtaposing periods to condoms and childbearing, where people had the will to choose, she said periods were normal and nothing can be done to end them.

She continued that there are young girls and teenagers who find it very difficult to feed themselves, therefore imposing taxes on these basic necessities was wrong.

“Taxing sanitary pads at best is unquestionable. We are not just talking about taxes, we are talking about luxury taxes. What is luxury about wanting to manage your period?”

“Let’s look at the girl child who is struggling with food, struggling with water, trying to get a school bag, school uniforms. Then on top of that what you use to buy for GHS5, you have to buy for GHS29 and above. It’s impossible. So yet another impediment is in the way of the girl child,” she lamented.