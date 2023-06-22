Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, has eulogised former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, urging the nation to honor him for his exploits.

Making a statement on the floor of the House, Mr Annor-Dompreh said Asamoah Gyan brought glory and honor to the country.

“He never missed the opportunity for restoring joy into the hearts of Ghanaians, the music, dance and economic opportunities that he has offered the youth.”

“…By extension of this, we know that a hero once played in the colours of our flag and scored on several occasions with no act of cowardice.”

“Ayekoo to the man who manages companies with the head and manages the ball with his feet,” he said.

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, recalled a goal Asamoah Gyan scored against Nigeria while he was Minister and touted Gyan’s unifying qualities.

“The gentleman we’re celebrating eventually played the key role in Ghana football as a captain, and he moved Ghana along in many of the matches we played, either within Africa or in the world.

“And for each of them he has shown he is a distinct person, and has shown he is a character to watch and a character to admire.”

“No wonder he’s the highest goal scorer in the Black Stars, and also became the BBC player of the year,” Dr Pelpuo shared.

On his part, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, called for greater investment in football in the country to enable the country to churn out more footballers like Asamoah Gyan.

“Asamoah Gyan is not just a role model, he has also put Ghana on the global map, many times we travel to different countries and when you mention Ghana, they either mention Abedi Pele or Asamoah Gyan.”

“This is the reason sports continues to be an important investment, attraction and objective.”

“Apart from his contributions on the soccer field, he has also become a successful investor himself. I know of many ventures he’s involved in and by this, he’s contributing to economic growth and the development of our country,” the Minister mentioned.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from professional football after two years of inactivity.

Gyan last played competitive football during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when he featured for Legon Cities.

Gyan began his football career back in 2003 with Liberty Professionals scoring ten goals in 16 matches with the Scientific lads before leaving for Italy, where he joined Udinese.

The 37-year-old made the decision to retire from professional football during the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Afriexim Bank Africa Trade Gateway Conference in Accra on Tuesday, June 20.