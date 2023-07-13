The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for the mid-year budget presentation to be rescheduled from its initial date, July 27.

According to him, government must present the mid-year budget review not later than July 25, 2023.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had told the House weeks earlier that the Finance Minister will present the reviewed budget on 27th of July.

But the Speaker of Parliament took issue with that, insisting Parliament would have to go on recess by the 3rd of August due to some statutory obligations necessitating this shift.

According to the Speaker, the submission of the mid-year budget on July 27 will be late for the consideration of the House.

“So, they had to revise the timetable. And I said the latest that the budget could be submitted, is the 25th of this month, so they were compelled to call a Cabinet meeting for today instead of tomorrow, even though there are other reasons, but this is one of the reasons and the ministers are to be present for some of the discussions,” he added.