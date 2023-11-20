Nigerian music star, Burna Boy has been named the best Afrobeats act at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards(BMAs).

Burna Boy triumphed over fellow artistes Libianca, Rema, Tems and Wizkid.

Accepting the award on Sunday, the African giant said; “This is dedicated to Africa and every artiste coming out of Africa now, the future’s bright.This is just the tip of the iceberg but you’re gonna see the whole vision soon. Salute, love.”

Meanwhile, Rema’s Calm Down remix featuring Selena Gomez took home the prize for Top Afrobeats Song.

