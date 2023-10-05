The organisers of the MTV Europe Music Awards have introduced a brand new category ‘Best Afrobeats’ in its 2023 edition.

The category was included in the 2023 MTV EMA nomination list, which was made public on Wednesday, September 4th.

Nigerian musicians Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr and French sensation Aya Nakamura are the category’s inaugural candidates.

Also, Rema’s collaborative hit track ‘Calm Down’ with America’s Selena Gomez was nominated in the ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ categories.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, Asake, Tanzanian star, Diamond Platnumz, Cameroonian diva, Libianca, and South Africa’s Tyler ICU were nominated in the ‘Best African Act’ category.

Burna Boy was also nominated in “Best Live Performer” alongside Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye), and others.

American singer, Taylor Swift led all nominees for the 2023 MTV EMAs with seven nods including; ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video’, the latter for her single ‘Anti-Hero.’

The 2023 MTV EMAs is scheduled for November 5, 2023, in Paris, France and will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries.

