Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has made a heartfelt gesture to some dancing Makola market women by putting them on a billboard near the market.

This touching initiative was inspired by a viral TikTok video created by popular Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter.

Official Starter usually joins the lively market women, choreographing joyful dances to popular songs.

Their latest work featured the women dancing enthusiastically to Burna Boy’s new song ‘City Boys’ off his latest album, I Told Them.

The video quickly gained traction, showcasing their infectious joy for music and dance.

Touched by their spirit, Burna Boy decided to show appreciation by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.

ALSO READ: