Ghanaian actor and accountant, Mawuli Gavor says social media critics do not have relevance in his personal life.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz show, he noted that most happenings on social media are fake; therefore, he considers them to be people’s opinions, which do not have any impact on him.

“I’m not going to lie and say it doesn’t get to me. What I do say is that it’s not going to affect my life in one way or the other… you might say that, and it might hurt me, but it’s not really going to affect my life in any way. So, I wouldn’t say I’m not moved, but I acknowledge that it’s irrelevant to my real life. Social media is not real life,” he told the host, Amelley Djosu.

Based on his experience, he believes he is also human and is prone to making mistakes like everyone else. However, social media critics exaggerate and twist most of the actions, creating negativity out of the events.

Mr. Gavor cited his dislike of American actor and producer Nicolas Cage as an example. He said that does not change Nicolas Cage’s personality because the actor has never met him.

Comparing that to his personal life, the Mr. Gavor said people across the globe are entitled to their opinions, but they do not have influence over the individual’s life.

“As long as they don’t pay his bills, among others, whatever they say will be irrelevant to his life,” he said.

Although trolls are mostly hurtful, the Ghanaian-based Nigerian actor is of the view that it is dependent on the individual to either listen or ignore.

Social media has impacted lives positively and negatively. Most people used the platform to bully and troll others, particularly celebrities.

ALSO READ: