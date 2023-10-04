Nigerian musician and record label boss, Naira Marley is in police custody weeks after the mysterious death of his former signee, Mohbad.

According to Lagos State Police Command PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the news, the artiste was taken in for interrogation and assisting with the investigation into the death of Mohbad.

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad,” he wrote.

Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, died on September 12 and was buried the following day, a move that sparked criticisms and questions over his death.

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 3, 2023

Following numerous calls, the police in Nigeria began investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the 27-year-old artist. His body was exhumed and an autopsy was conducted.

The investigative body was given two weeks to conclude. While Nigerians await further action from the police, they use the hashtag #justiceformohbad and take to the streets to protest to drum home the need for justice to be served.

Meanwhile, Marley’s arrest comes after his associate Sam Larry was arrested on Thursday, September 28 amid the ongoing investigations.

Following Mohbad’s death, videos proving his harassment and maltreatment in the hands of Sam Larry surfaced on the internet, leading to suggestions of his alleged involvement in his death.

One such was a video that showed Larry storming the set of a music video, where Mohbad was filming, with several people holding clubs to disrupt the shooting.

Mohbad before his death had also written a petition to the police seeking protection from the alleged abuse he had been subjected to at the scene of the shoot.

The petition also claimed that a violent altercation occurred, which destroyed equipment worth over N8m at the scene and left the deceased, who narrowly escaped with injuries, assaulted.

Another video which went viral showed the deceased asking Nigerians to hold his former boss responsible if he ever died.

These revelations and other allegations made Sam Larry and Naira Marley prime suspects in the ongoing investigations as Nigerians continue to demand justice for the late singer.

However, the two have denied having any hand in the death of the singer.

In a press statement, Naira Marley wrote: “Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue.”

“I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I’m dedicated to proving my innocence, and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.”