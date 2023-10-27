A joint committee of the House of Representatives has invited Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over the royalties of late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

The joint committee, comprising the committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance, in a letter sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, asked Naira Marley and the legal team of the late singer to appear before it on October 31.

The letter of invitation was dated October 26 and signed by the clerk of the Committee, Yusuf Ibrahim.

Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.

Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying or ordering the harassment of the late singer, however, police have identified other suspects connected to the death of the later singer.

He had earlier this month turned himself over to the police and was taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the House resolved to wade into the singer’s death following a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

The Committee was mandated to ensure that the family of the late singer gets all the due entitlement from his works.

Mohbad’s royalties

According to the letter, the lawmakers said the interaction is to ensure that the family of the later singer gets what is due to them.

“The House Committees on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance invite you and the legal team of MOHBAD for an interactive meeting session as regards a referral received being a resolution of the House of Representatives during their plenary session on Tuesday 26th September 2023 with respect to the circumstances surrounding the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad and to ascertain the level of your interaction with other relevant copyright organizations, such information will guide the committee on further legislative action.

“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interactive session with the chairman, Committee on Justice, Youth and legislative compliance scheduled as follows,” the letter reads.

ALSO READ: