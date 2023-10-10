Joseph Aloba, the father of Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has broken silence on his son’s death.

The 27-year-old passed away on Tuesday, September 12th, and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba, Mr Aloba revealed he was not informed about his son’s death, even though it happened at about 3:00 p.m.

He said he went to Mohbad’s house at about 10:pm and met a lot of people there.

Mr Aloba added that, the family was not allowed to go to the police station to report the incident.

They decided to take him to the mortuary but were also told there was no space, hence they had to bury him the next day.

Apologising to Nigerians over the burial arrangement, the grieving father stated he could not continue watching his son’s lifeless body in the house.

Admitting people may have been offended, Mr Aloba asked to be forgiven, adding nobody loves his son more than him.

Mr Aloba had earlier called on people to desist from accusing the CEO of his son’s former label Marlian Records, Naira Marley, for his son’s death, stating that he may be innocent.

This according to him was because he had a good feeling about the latter when he first visiting his house and witnessed the bond between him and his son.

However, his son cautioned him that his boss was not actually who he is.

He further alleged that, Marley’s associate, Sam Larry beat his son but Mohbad did not report the issue to the police for fear of his life.

“Since then he had always been living with fear. He was beaten again during his video shoot with Zlatan. I need justice for him,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, three people including Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy are in police custody assisting with investigations.

Watch the interview below: