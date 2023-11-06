A Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State has granted singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and socialite, Balogun Eletu, known as Sam Larry, bail in the sum of N20 million.

They were also to present three responsible sureties.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley, Sam Larry and two others were, on October 6, arraigned and remanded over circumstances surrounding the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

The Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun told the defendants to submit their passports and ordered them to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti.

In her ruling, Olatunbosun said: “As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

She also warned that no one should contact her directly on the case.

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings” the judge cautioned.