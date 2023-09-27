Nigerian singer and Marlian Records boss Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has once again denied allegations suggesting his involvement in his ex-signee Mohbad’s death.

The allegations follow social media outrage after a video surfaced online. The footage captured Sam Larry, a Naira Marley’s associate, storming Zlatan’s music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying the late singer.

Mohbad died on 12th September and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos. The singer’s death has continued to spark controversies and generate several conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, the Marlian boss, via an official statement on his Instagram handle, addressed the allegations. It is Naira Marley’s second official statement since Mohbad died.

The British-Nigerian singer also debunked claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He wrote, “Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly.” The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue.

“I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I’m dedicated to proving my innocence, and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.”

Naira Marley noted that since Mohbad died, there has been a lot of onslaught on his person and reputation globally.

The singer said all stories are woven against him in respect of his former signee’s untimely death.

“I have chosen not to say anything since being distraught over his death and not to jeopardise the investigation being carried out by government officials,” he explained.

Homecoming

Naira Marley, in his statement, disclosed his intention to come back to the country as opposed to rumours suggesting that he might not.

The Marlian boss noted that he decided to prove his innocence and set the record straight.

He wrote, “I have been out of the country since 31st August 2023, and I am yet to return. In light of the police investigations, I am arranging to return to the country to assist with the research and give my version of events.

“I am fully cooperating with the police team, and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death,” he added.

Naira Marley said he is still in shock over the death of the deceased, whom he considered his brother.

He further expressed how traumatic it is for him to bear the reality of Mohbad’s death as it is for Nigerians.

He said, “Truly, we had our share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we are resolving issues legally before he passes”.

The culprit

The Marlian boss alleged that someone, who is the culprit, is bent on pinning Mohbad’s death on him.

He said, “I am certain that the culprit behind the death has a vendetta against me and is fueling public opinions to have me lynched for reasons known to them.”

Naira Marley noted that in due time, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death would be unveiled, and the world would know the truth.

He also explained that attempting to set someone up is not novel in the music industry as other great musicians have experienced the same and come out stronger.

He said, “Mine will not be an exception as I am innocent of the accusations.”

Read statement below: