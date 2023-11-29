Famous artiste, Naira Marley has been spotted painting the town of Lagos red since his release from prison for his suspected role in the demise of his signee, Mohbad.

Naira Marley, together with his close associate, Sam Larry turned themselves in following a pressing call by irate Nigerians after a video of them harassing Mohbad prior to his death went viral.

The duo spent two weeks behind bars assisting with investigations and were released after fulfilling their bail conditions of N20million with one surety each.

In their first public appearance, Naira Marley was captured in the company of Sam Larry and another signee, Zinoleesky.

Other videos also captured them cruising in one of Naira Marley’s plush cars smiling for the cameras.

Watch video below: