KGL Group, a leading player in Ghana’s digital landscape, in an exciting turn of events has been honored with three prestigious awards at the National Communications Awards 2023: Ghana Digitalization Edition and Digitalization Expo 2023.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in communication, digital innovation and technology, recognized KGL Group for its significant contributions to Ghana’s digital economy.

The group’s innovative solutions and commitment to promoting digital transformation have played a crucial role in transforming the country’s digital landscape.

KGL Group’s awards included ‘Technology Visionary Leader of the Year’, ‘Technology Super Brand of the Year’, and ‘Charity Driven Digital Platform of the Year’.

These accolades are a testament to the group’s relentless pursuit of digital excellence and its commitment to making digital services accessible to all Ghanaians.

Technology Visionary Leader of the Year – Dr Michael Owusu

The ‘Technology Visionary Leader of the Year’ award was given in recognition of Dr. Michael Owusu’s pivotal role in steering KGL Group toward the unprecedented technological advancements in revolutionizing the way Ghanaians interact with technology.U

His visionary approach has not only simplified digital transactions but also made them more secure and efficient.

Technology Super Brand of the Year – KGL GROUP

The ‘Technology Super Brand of the Year’ award was bestowed upon KGL Group for its efforts in promoting ground breaking innovations, and relentless dedication to advancing communication, telecommunications, technology, and digitalization in Ghana.

The group has been instrumental in equipping Ghanaians with the necessary skills to navigate the digital world to bridging the digital divide.

Charity Driven Platform of the Year – Footy Cash By KEED

The ‘Charity Driven Digital Platform of the Year’ award also went to FootyCash by KEED Ghana, a platform developed by KGL Group.

This platform has been recognized for its charitable initiatives, showcasing KGL Group’s commitment to leveraging technology for positive societal impact.

The three awards are a reflection of KGL Group’s commitment to driving digital transformation in Ghana. The group’s innovative solutions and initiatives have not only enhanced the digital experience for Ghanaians but also contributed to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

Congratulations to KGL Group on this well-deserved recognition! Here’s to many more years of digital innovation and excellence.