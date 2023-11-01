Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, along with his associate, Sam Larry, has taken legal action against Nigerian police and a Lagos magistrate in response to their detention concerning the tragic demise of musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The artiste and his closest friend have initiated a lawsuit asserting their fundamental rights, seeking to contest their extended detention in connection with the unfortunate incident.

The defendants in this legal battle are the police and Lagos magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who imposed a 21-day police detention order.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have jointly filed a substantial N20 million lawsuit against these parties, citing violations of their rights.

In their legal complaint, the plaintiffs emphasize that they have been detained continuously “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, since October 4, 2023.”

They are requesting a court order for their immediate release.

The affidavits submitted in connection with the lawsuits detail the events surrounding their arrests.

According to the deponents, their ordeal began on October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were apprehended by the police on alleged links to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order from the Magistrates’ Court in Yaba to remand them for 30 days. Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police’s application but for a duration of 21 days.

It’s worth noting that the 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun expired on October 26, 2023, and as of now, it has not been renewed.

This legal battle raises significant questions about the detention of Naira Marley and Sam Larry, with the artists seeking legal recourse to protect their rights in the ongoing investigation related to the unfortunate death of Mohbad.The case will be closely watched as it unfolds in the Federal High Court of Lagos.

