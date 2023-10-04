President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah Parker has reiterated the club’s readiness saying they are ready to face any opposition in the CAF Champions League.

His comments come after the Ghana Premier League giants booked their place in the group stage of the CAF elite tournament after a 4-3 aggregate scoreline against Guinean side, AC Horoya.

The Yellow and Mauve side recorded a 3-1 victory in the first leg before suffering a 2-1 defeat in the return leg in Conakry, Guinea.

The feat makes the Medeama SC the first Ghanaian side after Berekum Chelsea in the 2012/13 season to make it to the lucrative group stage of the competition.

According to the astute football administrator, they were keen on putting Ghana on the map and they did achieve that mark, adding that they will continue to seek support from corporate entities and Ghanaians.

“We are still preparing for the task ahead and it’s all about money. We are calling on corporate bodies to support us because we can’t go empty-handed. Medeama will continue to cross the hurdles ahead and for the records, there is no break because it is football we are playing, not about names,” he told Peace FM.

“What some clubs do in Africa is nothing different from what we do here but it is unfortunate we don’t get the support we need. Now we are fighting for support and no surprises, we are not scared of any club ahead of the draw. We have done it before where we eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns here in Ghana and also won against TP Mazembe here. We will break all these records so Africa will know Ghana football is not dead”, he added.

Medeama SC will get to know their opponents ahead of the group stages when the draw comes off on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Cairo, Egypt.

Medeama SC have also earned $550,000 following their group stage qualification.

The Yellow and Mauve will now their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they player Bechem United, a game they will hope to win at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

