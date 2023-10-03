President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah Parker has called for financial support following the group stage qualification of the CAF Champions League.

Having emerged as the Ghana Premier League champions, the Yellow and Mauve in their first attempt in Africa will play in the Champions League following a 4-3 aggregate win over Guinean side Horoya.

Medeama recorded a first-leg 3-1 win at the Cape Coast Stadium before losing 2-1 in the return leg in Conakry in the return leg.

Addressing the press on Monday following their qualification to the group stage, Armah spoke about the team’s desire to be more than just participants.

He also added that, they will need financial support from government and the corporate world to make an impact.

“We don’t want to be mere participants in this competition hence our call for government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid,” he said.

“Our experience in participating in the CAF club competitions has taught us that you need not less than $150,000 to play in a game. For example, our two games before qualification cost us $300,000. We plead on government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid as we plan to take Africa by storm” Mr. Parker added.

Medeama are also expected to play their Champions League games at the Tarkwa TNA Park which is currently under construction.

