President of Medeama Soccer Club, Moses Armah-Parker has revealed that $300,000 was spent on the two preliminary games in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League in the first round of the preliminary games faced Remo Stars of Nigeria.

In the second round, the Yellow and Mauve faced Guinean side Horoya AC.

Following a 4-3 aggregate scoreline against Horoya, Medeama SC will play in the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history.

The Tarkwa-based side firmed up an impressive debut campaign in the CAF Champions League to book an appearance in the Group stage of the competition.

Speaking after the club’s qualification to play in the group stage, Mr Armah-Parker who is a former Black Stars management committee chairman said $300,000 was spent in the two games played.

“We spent USD300,000 in our two games against Remo Stars and Horaya AC to qualify for the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League game against Nations FC.

