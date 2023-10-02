Coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Evans Adotey, says he is fulfilled after guiding the club to secure a historic place in the group stage of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions recorded a 4-3 aggregate win after a two-legged tie in the second round of the preliminary games.

Medeama SC won the first leg 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium before losing the second game with a 1-2 scoreline in Conakry.

After booking a group stage qualification, Adotey expressed his delight claiming he had achieved what he wanted.

“I am delighted because my mission here is fulfilled,” he said after the game on Saturday evening.

“Coming [into the game] 3-1 against Horoya this time wasn’t easy. Although we lost, I am delighted because we have gone past Horoya to the next round. A young Medeama side playing an experienced Horoya was not an easy task. We deserve applause,” he added.

This victory means they will now become the first Ghanaian club since Berekum Chelsea in 2012, to play in the group stage of the continental club competition.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will earn $550,000 following their qualification to the money zone.

READ ALSO