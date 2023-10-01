Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, will earn a whooping $550,000 following their historic qualification to CAF Champions League group stage.

The Yellow and Mauve side will receive this financial boost as part of their preparations for the group stage games.

The qualification is a historic one in the club’s history after reaching the money zone on their first attempt.

In a thrilling encounter against Guinean side Horoya AC, Medeama secured their spot in the group phase of the prestigious CAF tournament with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Their journey began with a convincing 3-1 victory in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium but was followed by a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture in Conakry.

Medeama’s goalkeeper, Felix Kyei, emerged as the hero of the day, making a series of impressive saves to thwart Horoya’s attempts to add to their tally.

The scoring opened with Jonathan Sowah converting a penalty for Medeama in the first half, capitalizing on a foul in Horoya’s penalty area.

However, Ghanaian-born midfielder Ocansey Mandela equalized for the hosts with a rebound, taking advantage of a shot that Felix Kyei couldn’t control.

In the second half, Horoya pressed Medeama aggressively in their quest to take the lead, and they succeeded in the 78th minute when forward Keita Mohammed capitalized on defensive lapses to net another goal for Horoya and level the tie.

Despite Horoya’s tactical adjustments and increased pressure, Medeama’s defense remained resolute, securing their place in the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

This historic achievement not only brings pride but also a substantial financial boost, making Medeama SC the first Ghanaian club in over a decade and a half to reach the coveted money zone of the CAF Champions League.