Medeama SC will play their CAF Champions League home games at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League will play in the group stage of the CAF elite competition following their qualification over the weekend.

Their last game in the qualifiers saw the Yellow and Mauve lose 2-1 to Horoya AC but a first-leg score of 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium made it possible for them to advance to the group stage on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Medeama played their preliminary games at the Cape Coast Stadium due to the renovation works which was ongoing at the TNA Park.

Following their qualification, the Communications Director of the club, Patrick Akoto speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Monday morning confirmed that they will be playing their home games at the newly refurbished stadium in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

“I can confirm that we (Medeama SC) will be playing our home games at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium,” he said.

“The renovation work is done. Medeama playing at Tarkwa will create a lot of opportunities for the town and its environment and we will ensure we will compete well and make the home crowd proud,” he added.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC have been awarded $550,000 following the qualification to the group stage.

