Medeama Soccer Club is set to commission their new stadium ahead of its participation in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions qualified for the group stage of the tournament following a 4-3 aggregate scoreline against Guinean side, Horoya AC.

The Yellow and Mauve side played their home games of the qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium as their home ground continues to be under construction.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, revealed the club will commission the 10,000-seater capacity stadium by the end of November.

“We will be commissioning our stadium also by November ending and we are using this platform to invite you to Tarkwa. By the grace of God, we shall play our first match of the group stage in Tarkwa” he said.

After securing qualification to the tournament, Medeama will turn attention to the Ghana Premier League where they face Nsoatreman in their matchday three fixture.

