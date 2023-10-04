A 65-year-old woman, Esther Dogbe, has been left with a swollen eye after she was beaten by some workers alleged to be staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The incident happened on Wednesday during a revenue mobilisation exercise at Adade, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomao East District of the Central region.

In an interview with Adom News, the victim alleged that, the taskforce tampered with their meters and cut their cables.

An attempt by her son, Samuel Yako-hene Dogbe, to stop the group numbering about 20 resulted in a heated exchange between them.

She claimed she was hit in the eye and pushed into muddy water she tried to restore peace and order.

The victim, who is on admission at Kasoa Polyclinic, said she was slapped multiple times before being pushed into the water.

Samuel is also on admission at the same facility while the incident has been reported to the police pending investigation.

This comes exactly a week after a medical doctor and his relatives were severely assaulted at Gomoa Nyanyano over an alleged debt owed.

However, ECG is yet to comment on the incident.

ALSO READ: