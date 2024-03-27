Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Joel Ofori Bonsu, popularly known as Olivetheboy, has debunked claims his hit song “Goodsin” was composed to express his affection to Nigerian songstress, Ayra Starr.

The songwriter says his admiration for the “Sability” hitmaker inspired him to compose the song.

Speaking on Luv FM, Olivetheboy revealed he and his team were searching for inspiration to compose a song when they heard Ayra’s song being played in the studio.

He was lampooned by his friends for his obsession with Ayra, but was swift to respond he wouldn’t have any bad raunchy experience with her.

“We were at the studio trying to find inspirations, instrumental inspirations and her song popped out. The boys started teasing, I tried to counter and I said Goodsin don’t worry it’s going to be a Goodsin,” he told host, Melvin the Enigma, on the Gift of Songs show.

Olivetheboy recounted his journey into songwriting became a serious pursuit for him because of his ex-lover.

He revealed although his parents, who were composers, introduced him to songwriting, his true inspiration was ignited after his high school romance.

The songwriter said the song he became known for on campus was entirely dedicated to his ex-girlfriend.

Olivetheboy said despite the heartache, she served as an unexpected muse, aiding in his artistic growth.

“Even though she broke my heart, she really helped,” he said.

According to him, he felt torn because she made him face a tough choice between his music and academic pursuits.

The young artiste added that he likes to “steal” from various cultures and languages when composing songs because his goal is to create a record with an international appeal.

“I like stealing from other places and languages because of the global record my team and I are trying to make. I copy a few things from people,’’ he said.

The songwriter is expected to release his new album later this year, featuring other artists from Ghana, Uganda, and Nigeria.