It was a moment of mixed feelings for patrons of Afrochella 2022 after Nigerian singer Ayra Starr fell on stage.

The Bloody Samaritan hitmaker graced the stage of the annual music festival to thrill patrons on Wednesday, December 28.

But Ayra Starr, who is also full of energy, fell on her butt while moving back and forth on the stage during her performance.

In order not to disappoint the scores of music lovers who were present, the singer quickly made it back onto her feet to continue her performance amidst shock and surprise on many faces.

Wake up in the morning 😂🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/4ACr2D32Uq — Confidence (@ICTFiducia1) December 29, 2022

She, however, took to social media later to speak about the fall, describing it as painful and unnecessary and asked them to clean their stage after every performance.

In subsequent posts, she made fun of the incident, generating hilarious reactions from her teeming fans.

