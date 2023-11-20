Nigerian music icon, Wizkid, took to social media surprising fans by unveiling a list of his current favorite Nigerian artistes.

Wizkid shared his admiration for several emerging talents in the Nigerian music scene, whom he said are talented and taking the industry by a storm.

The artistes in his list included Odumodublvck, Rema, Asake, and Bloody CIV, sparking a buzz among music enthusiasts and fans.

However, the absence of Davido’s name from Wizkid’s list stirred discussions and speculation on social media.

Some users expressed surprise and curiosity about the exclusion of Davido, a fellow heavyweight in the Nigerian music industry, from Wizkid’s roster of favorites.

This generated debate on social media with some suggesting that Wizkid’s focus on rising stars could be attributed to his appreciation for emerging talents rather than established artistes.