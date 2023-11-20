Athos Salome the future seer nicknamed “Living Nostradamus” has predicted that catastrophic floods and earthquakes are set to roll through the world over the last months of this year.

Salome is famed for his predictions, many of which have come true.

The most high-profile prediction he made was Queen Elizabeth II’s death, as well as Elon Musk changing the name of Twitter to “X”.

In his latest revelations, the fortune-teller warned of floods and earthquakes over the coming months. He even gave precise locations of where the disasters would strike. Athos sought to clarify that he does not mean to spread panic with his visions.

According to Athos, heightened volcanic and seismic activities should be expected in the Pacific Ring of Fire – specifically the Indonesian island of Java as well as the coastal stretch spanning from northern California, US, to southern British Columbia, Canada. “These magnificent areas will face nature’s unyielding force,” he predicts.

He foresees an increase in the intensity of hurricanes and cyclones in regions like Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and Thailand. In addition, he identifies high risk areas for storms such as the Gulf of Mexico and Florida in the United States emphasizing the importance of being well prepared to face these emerging trends.

Despite Athos forecasting death and damage on a global scale, he says action can still be taken to prevent much of it.

“I don’t intend instil fear in society. I hopes that the negative events predicted will not come true. My warnings are to actually serve as motivation for us to come together and prioritise our well being. I also need to emphasise the importance of implementing policies, building infrastructure and importantly increasing awareness, on a global level and believe that with governance and citizen cooperation, we can avoid these challenges aaltogether.” he said