The Minority Caucus in Parliament has declared that the rate of the Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-Levy, is actually 3.75 and not 1.5 in percentage as peddled by the government through its Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This was contained in a delivery by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, when a group of demonstrators presented their petition to the leadership of Parliament on Thursday.

He said the Minority will never support the E-Levy.

He revealed that the percentage government will actually take from Ghanaians shall amount to GH 3.75 and not the GH 1.5, making it more than 50% of what the government is putting onto the public space.

The Minority Caucus Leader also told the demonstrators that the bill currently before Parliament is actually incompetent and will not pass the test.

