Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, has said he is not responsible for the E-LEVY cake presented to Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Social media has been awash with pictures and videos of Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s party on February 3.



What has particularly caught the attention of many social media users is the ‘giant’ all-green, six-part cake that spelled out the words, E-levy.



The incident comes at a time when the opposition National Democratic Congress is leading opposition to the levy while a cross-section of Ghanaians have also voiced out their opposition to the proposed tax.

Mr Hosi who says a section of the public is accusing him of being responsible for the supply or donation of the E-Levy cake said he isn’t responsible for the cake.

“I was present when the cake was delivered and can confirm neither OKMB nor the Minority was responsible for the supply of the cake. It was a surprise gift from the very person who delivered the cake.

“OKMB and his family are friends of mine and we do not allow politics to get in the way of our friendship. For those who know me, friendships mean a lot to me. I am happy to have shared in the celebration of my friend’s milestone year of 65. I was present at the 64th and will be present at the next if invited and available” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

