Even before the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is passed by Parliament, government officials including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, seem to have started celebration.

At the 65th birthday of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in Kumasi, the E-Levy cake was cut to usher in the celebration.

