Deputy National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon, has advised the government to make firm decisions regarding the anti LGBTQ+ bill.

According to him, the government should not shudder in deciding on the bill but rather be guided by the culture and values of the country.

“I just want to encourage the government that it should not get scared with certain things and our parliamentarians should always lift our value and culture high which they do,” he said.

“We still have a lot to do but I am encouraging them to stand on their grounds,” he added.

In a discussion on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he mentioned that he does not believe in destroying the future of “our generation because of money someone may offer us.

“I don’t believe that we are looking at money that someone will give to us so we should destroy our future generation. It rather gives us some kind of power that we should be able to learn to know what we can do with what we have to bring us money,” he said.

He further stated the future is more important, hence the right thing must be done.

“If one tells us what he thinks about something and I also share what I think about that same thing, and we weigh both submissions and compare to our future, I believe the future is more important than today which will also affect the future more. So, to me I will conclude that all of us will have a look at it,” Chief Biney noted.