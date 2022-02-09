Leader of the End-time Church of Nations, Nana Mensah-Mark, popularly known as Pastor Blinks, has been arrested and is facing court.

The pastor is known for series of controversies involving his congregants, which include forcing members to drink his bath water, shaving pubic hairs of congregants or inviting semi nude ladies for preaching.

In all instances that videos from his church went viral, Pastor Blinks employed the same defense that the scene is a snippet off his movie which was set to be released in December 2017.

According to him, his production sought to undercover hidden sins committed in churches, and to expose self-acclaimed pastors who hide behind cassock to commit evil.

His defense has landed him in trouble as the National Film Authority has made a case against him for “producing and publishing a movie without any license.”

In an interview, Pastor Blinks added that he was also charged for publishing content on YouTube without censorship, considering the x-rated nature of the supposed movie.

He indicated that he was denied bail and made to face court, as he insists that he has classified and censored the movie as ‘X’.