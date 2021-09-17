An unusual scene in a church has sparked rage online.

End-time Church of Nation set tongues wagging after its pastor, Blinks Mensah, invited a semi-nude lady to the altar to aid in his preaching.

In videos that have since gone viral, a young lady covered in a black brassiere and a white pant comfortably stood on the pulpit while pastor Blinks was preaching.

He used her to give a testimony of how impactful her life had become after she joined the church.

According to him, the anointing he placed on her had caused a modelling agency to sign her.

He instructed her to give a ‘360’ turn unto the glory of God which she did and exposed her backside to the congregants.

It would be recalled that the same pastor made headlines when he offered his bath water for members of his church to drink.

Following the latest footage, Ghanaians have called him out to stay true to himself and not cover his deeds up with a movie production.

Others have chastised him for making a mockery of the Christian religion.

