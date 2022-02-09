Portugal International, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed profile on the platform.

The five times Ballon d’Or holder is now making over 1.7 million per every post on Instagram after reaching that amount on his social media platform.

The Manchester United star became the most followed account on Instagram just a day after his 37th birthday, surpassing the makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner’s whopping 309 million followers.

Betting experts OLBG have revealed how much the Portuguese star could be earning from one social media post.

Back in September 2021, Ronaldo had 237 million followers which resulted in an estimate of £1,019,100 per post.

With his current 400 million followers, Ronaldo’s earnings rise to £1,720,000 – over triple his £480k weekly wage at Manchester United.

The former Galactico’s following has jumped a huge 163 million in just five months with an average of 10 million likes per post.

The 37-year-old came third on the Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes for 2021 list, and with his increased revenue from the social media site, it could see Ronaldo rise even higher this year.

His recent posts on Instagram include photos with his family, training pictures, and snaps from his travels abroad.