Mahogany Consult (MC), a Public Relations, Events and Change Management consultancy is celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme ‘From a seed to a Tree:10x’, signifying the company’s exponential growth within the decade and symbolic of ‘thanks’ to the varied stakeholders whose support has achieved this feat.

As part of the anniversary, MC has outdoored a new logo to reflect a revitalized, bigger, better, and more impactful brand and also outdoored a number of activities to commemorate the milestone.

In a media interview, Esi Asante Antwi, Managing Partner at Mahogany Consult outlined 3 strategic commemorative activities: “In line with our desire to groom the next generation of Public Relations (PR) professionals and experts, we will launch a support programme for selected PR departments in some Communication Schools in Ghana. Secondly, we will be part of key media engagements to discuss resilience in business, the journey of 2 female entrepreneurs, share our experiences and contribution to knowledge in the communication industry. Then we will climax all this with a thanksgiving service, bringing together our families, staff, clients, and friends”.

Beyond these, the company has also planned private engagement sessions with key stakeholders.

Baaba Cofie, Managing Partner, said “We are excited and thankful that we can share our joy with varied partners who have been the reason we can celebrate this milestone; our staff, our clients, our media friends, our industry friends and our global friends. We look forward to stimulating conversations to build stronger relationships and enhanced partnerships”.

She also hinted at the expansion of key service areas.

“With growth comes necessary expansion. This year, we’re expanding our service offerings and enhancing our capacity as a team to serve better and satisfy the needs of our clients,” Baaba said..

The 10th anniversary is today 10th February. Earlier this year, MC was awarded, for the second time, the Best in Social Media Management at the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) National PR and Communications Excellence Awards 2021 held in Akosombo.

About Mahogany Consult

Mahogany Consult (MC) is a full-service public relations, events and change management consultancy with experience in varied sectors such as Mining, Oil & Gas/Energy, Agric, Development Corporation, Finance, FMCGs, B2B coordination, among others.

MC is affiliated with the international body, Public Relations Organization International (PROI Worldwide).

PROI is made up of independent agencies in over 100 cities in over 50 countries and on five continents across the world.

The organization also has a network of partner agencies across Africa and beyond to deliver on international jobs.

MC rides on its tagline ‘Adding Value’ to provide exceptional corporate communications service with the highest form of professionalism to every business and person.