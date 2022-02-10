Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has spoken highly of her colleague Jackie Appiah following verbal attacks by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

According to her, she came to meet Miss Appiah in the industry and can say she is a big-time lady.

“We are not friends who will call each other or hang out but Jackie is a celebrity and so far as the work is concerned, she is a very wonderful lady,” she said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Shatta Wale in a viral video last week heavily criticised the Ghanaian actress.

According to Shatta Wale, during the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, he urged his colleagues to support Ghanaians financially, but Jackie Appiah in a supposed video questioned his appeal.

He further claimed that the actress is living under pretence and should desist from that.

He alleged that Jackie climbed up the ladder of success immorally and could also earn enough wealth should he follow suit.

But Yvonne has described the allegations as disturbing and would feel the same about everyone she knows when he or she is spoken ill about.

