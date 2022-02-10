Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has mounted a spirited defense for Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who marked his 65th birthday with an E-levy cake.

The green coloured cake designed to spell the word ‘E-LEVY’ stole the spotlight at the just ended celebration.

However, the cake was met with severe backlash from social media users who described it as “crass” and “insensitive” considering the overwhelming opposition to the proposed tax which is being pushed through Parliament by the Majority side.

In response, Mr Osei, who is also Ranking Member on Roads, explained that the cake was the handiwork of the Minority group.

In a Facebook post, he stated that the cake was presented by the Minority Caucus “to the Majority Leader on behalf of their Caucus and kept the pictures all this while and decided to release them ahead of the planned ‘Yentua Demonstration’ to ruffle the feathers of Ghanaians to get them more angry at government.”

