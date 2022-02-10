Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has dared the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to name the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator who allegedly gifted him an E-Levy crafted cake.

In videos and pictures widely circulated on the internet from the birthday party of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a green coloured cake designed to spell the word ‘E-LEVY’ stole the spotlight at the just ended celebration.

The cake was met with severe backlash from social media users who described it as “crass” and “insensitive” considering the overwhelming opposition to the proposed tax which is being pushed through Parliament by the Majority side.

In response, Ranking Member on Roads, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, explained that the cake was the handiwork of the Minority group.

However, reacting to the above statement, Mr George said the onus now falls on the Majority Leader to prove the allegation by naming the NDC MP or MPs who gifted him the said cake.

“The CDD and ISODEC should be calling out the likes of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu who at the height of Ghanaians’ agitation against the E-Levy celebrates his birthday with an E-levy cake. Such insensitivity! And when he’s called out for it, he says that it was somebody in the Minority.

“I dare Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu if he has any integrity left in him, I am daring Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, I said I am daring him if he has any integrity left he should mention the MP who sent it to him,” he said.

According to the Ningo-Prampram MP, “that cake was done by himself! It is the insensitivity of those in power, the haughtiness and arrogance of those in power; they think they can do what and whatever they want.

“I am saying who sent the cake to them? I say I am daring him, I am daring Kyei- Mensah- Bonsu – he’s someone who doesn’t like to be challenged at all and I am daring him. If he has any integrity he should mention the NDC MP who sent it to him.”

He further revealed that no member from the Minority side was invited to the birthday celebration so he questioned why the party will go to great lengths to offer him a cake.

“We weren’t even invited to the party. Even if it was a gift that he did not agree with, why did he gleefully stand there and cut the cake? Who put out the pictures? Those were official pictures put out by him.

“When his own party base turns on him because even the NPP foot soldiers know that they will feel the pinch of the e-levy because of the waste in the system. You’re bringing in an e-levy when they turn the waste on him then they come out with this impotent lie that it is an NDC MP,” he said.

“Like I said, I am repeating it again. Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame, I’m looking you in the face through the camera, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and leader of government business I dare you to name the NDC MP who sent you the cake. If you can’t name him in 24 hours the whole country will know that you’re a liar!” he emphasised.