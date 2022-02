A Private Citizen, Kwabena Ofori, has filed a case at the Supreme Court asking that it sets aside a ruling of a Winneba High Court that ordered the reinstatement of Prof. Mawutor Avoke as Vice-Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba.

He argues that the said ruling was contrary to law and amounts to an error that must be corrected by the Apex Court.

A Winneba High Court on February 2 ordered the reinstatement of Prof Avoke who had for years been battling a decision.