A five-year baby boy was on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, burnt to ashes at Dakuripe, a suburb of Bole District in the Savannah Region.

The fire also razed down his bereaved family’s two bedroom apartment including some bags of grains parked in the house.

JoyNews’ sources in Dakuripe say the deceased returned from school in the afternoon and was alone in the room when the fire started.

Information gathered indicated that officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were immediately informed but they reported after the victim was already burnt beyond recognition.

According to an eyewitness, Ewoutomah Chanso, though the charred remains of the victim were in the bedroom, “we didn’t see it until the fire died down completely”.

Meanwhile, both NADMO and GNFS officers present are yet to identify the cause of the fire.

On his part, the Assembly Member for Dakuripe Electoral Area, Mohammed Abubakari, appealed to residents not to leave naked fire in their homes while at the market or farm “because the harmattan wind is still here and strong and influences fire disaster.”

