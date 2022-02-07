Vogue editor, Edward Enninful, is reportedly set to marry his long-time partner, Alec Maxwell, in a lavish star-studded ceremony at Longleat House.

According to a new report by Mail, the Ghanaian magazine chief will tie the knot with his filmmaker fiance on his 50th birthday later this month.

Three hundred guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and fashion designer Donatella Versace, are expected to grace the event in Wiltshire that boasts a 9,000-acre safari park famed for its lions.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has been Enninful’s friend for 30 years before their fallout, is expected at the wedding later this month after they settled their differences.

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom, and US models Gigi and Bella Hadid among his close circle, are also expected to join the guest list.

Supermodels Eva Herzigova and Irina Shayk among many others are also expected to be invited to the wedding.

It will also be a double celebration for Mr. Enninful and Mr. Maxwell, as the event will mark the Vogue editor’s milestone birthday.

“This is going to be the wedding of the year – there will be no expense spared and no detail ignored,” a source said.

“Edward is one of the best-connected people in Britain, and across America too, so expect super-famous guests. People are already saying you won’t see so many A-listers in one room ever again.

“Edward appears to have saved some money on the venue as he is thought to have been given it by Emma Weymouth as a wedding present.

“Edward and Alec have been wanting to marry for some time and Edward’s 50th birthday seemed such a special day to do it.”

In an interview in 2019, Mr. Enninful confirmed that he had proposed to Mr. Maxwell, whom he met at a party 15 years earlier.

“Over dinner I just asked if we should get engaged. We’ll marry eventually – there’s no rush,” he said then.