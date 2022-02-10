The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has indicated that his party will abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) when it assumes power should the current government approve its implementation.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the introduction of the levy is not meant to better the welfare of Ghanaians, adding it’s an attempt to rob them of their hard-earned monies.

“It is not taxation. It is daylight robbery. Taking people’s capital from their pockets. We will abolish it within the first 100 days we assume power.”

The NDC General Secretary, popularly known as General Mosquito, made the comments when he joined the Youth Wing of the party on Thursday to protest the passage of the proposed levy.

Interacting with the media, he emphasised that the NDC was not against taxation but is opposed to initiatives that would worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition but we will not sit and watch the government rob us. The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms,” General Mosquito quizzed.

Mr Asiedu Nketia concluded by affirming that the NDC and the Minority in Parliament will “keep the fire burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity.”

The “Yenntua” demonstrators will march through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon, the National Theatre through the AU Roundabout and end their protest at the Parliament House.