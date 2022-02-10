West Ham has fined defender, Kurt Zouma two weeks wages after he was filmed kicking and hitting his pet cat.

The club initially condemned the Frenchman’s actions after the video emerged understood to be £250,000 which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

Kaveh Solhekol reports that Kurt Zouma has been fined by West Ham, and his cats have been taken away by the RSPCA after a disturbing video emerged of him hitting and kicking his pet.



Kurt Zouma’s cats have been taken away by the RSPCA

Zouma has seen his two pet cats taken into care by the RSPCA as a result of the video with the charity and Essex Police investigating the incident.

“Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”

We'd like to reassure people that we're investigating and the cats are safe and in our care. We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process and not discuss due to UK GDPR laws. pic.twitter.com/LticInSmpn — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) February 9, 2022

Adidas has meanwhile confirmed Zouma is no longer associated with the company after “investigating the incident internally”.

A statement from Adidas read, “We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete.”

Adidas had earlier said: “No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse.”

Kurt Zouma could face four years in prison in France

The 27-years-old has also seen a complaint filed in his homeland that could see him face up to four years in prison under tough new animal protection laws.

A legal complaint has been filed against Zouma in Paris with lawyers working for the 30 Million Friends Foundation ( La Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis ), the largest animal rights group in France, according to media sources.

A spokesman for the Foundation said: ‘We condemn this heinous act, have asked that the player be suspended from the France team, and filed a legal complaint against him.’

According to article 113-6 in the French Penal Code, a French citizen can be prosecuted for criminal acts carried out abroad.

Strict new animal protection laws were introduced in France last year, meaning that the ‘mistreatment of animals’ is now punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine equivalent to £50,000.