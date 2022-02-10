The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has instituted a new Black Stars management committee.

This was necessitated following the dissolution of the initial committee after Black Stars disappointing performance at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The new committee is headed by President Mark Addo.

Other Members of the committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.

The Management Committee has the ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the technical team, the Medical team and the playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.