Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has shared his plans for the seventh album with his fans and his followers.



Though he is yet to release a sixth album, he has hinted work is also ongoing for his seventh album.



According to him, with seven as a number of perfection, the album will have seven songs dedicated to God to appreciate Him for his journey so far in life and his music career.



“The 6th album project is ongoing and will be released in April 2022 but I have already started my 7th which will be released in 2023 and that has seven songs dedicated to God there is no highlife song,” he announced on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



The musician, born George Kwabena Adu, disclosed this as he openes up on songs he has written for colleagues including gospel songs.

ALSO READ:



Notable, he mentioned, was Ohemaa Mercy’s Ote me mu to wit, He lives in me and the famous Ob3y3 Amawo – He’ll do it for you.